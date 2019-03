DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen before noon on Thursday. Shane Rigler was last seen at West 29th Avenue and Tennyson Street.

#Denver, have you seen this missing 10-year-old? Please call us at 720-913-2000 with any info that could help us to find him. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/X7eFgF00Ks — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 28, 2019

Rigler was seen about 11:45 a.m. in that area.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to call Denver police immediately at 720.913.2000.