



— More than 100 dogs are on their way to Denver – after the state shut down a shelter in Pueblo. A group called PAWS for Life took over animal services from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in January — promising not to kill any animals. But the doors were closed after 14 animals died and inspectors found what appeared to be neglected puppies roaming free in the shelter.

Investigators got a search warrant after the shelter’s vet refused an inspector access to animals, records and medications.

People lined up Wednesday to try adopt the dogs — but that wasn’t an option.

“I’d say it’s gone from bad to worse,” said pet owner Sam Howell.

KKTV reported multiple allegations revealed during a county commissioners meeting this week, including:

Healthy animals were sharing living spaces with animals being treated for/or suspected to have communicable illnesses.

A dog was brought to the shelter after biting a child and a woman. The dog was found not be current on rabies shots and placed in quarantine. A shelter employee ignored the quarantine and took the dog for a walk. During the walk, the employee visited a business, where a customer service representative was nearly bitten.

Staff members were not cleaning and disinfecting enclosures and cages as required.

Staff veterinarian Joel Brubaker was fired last week and the shelter manager was placed on suspension, according to KKTV.

Close to 100 animals are being moved to the MaxFund Animal Adoption Center and more than 30 animals from the shelter are currently under the care of the Dumb Friends League in Denver.

Maxfund is asking for additional volunteers and the Dumb Friends League is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs through April 3 to make room for the incoming animals.

All the dogs that make it to Denver shelters will first have to be checked out to see if they can be adopted or fostered.

(CBS)