COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for murder suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

James W. Hanlon, 53, is suspected in a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Hanlon is white, 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. There is no photo available at this time.

Hanlon might be in a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, CO license plate CCW619.

If you see Hanlon, do not make contact with him, police warn.

If you know where he is or have any information, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.