AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Girl Scouts, troop leaders, and family members visited the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center on Thursday. They delivered 12,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies donated by other customers across the state.

“Our veterans serve us and they help keep our freedom and they keep us protected so we wanted to give back so they know they’re appreciated,” said Girl Scout Emma Bacon, 13.

A trailer carrying all of the packages of cookies, the individual boxes most people buy, arrived outside the medical center. The Girl Scouts split up into groups to distribute as many cookies as they could to patients, staff, and family members in different wings of the VA.

Customers purchased these cookies as a donation to the veterans who received them. Those who want to support the organization but choose to avoid consuming the popular treats can buy cookies for veterans as part of the Hometown Heroes/Gift of Caring program.

“They help us and like protect us so we can be free so we’re just giving back to them,” said Girl Scout Chloe Vaughn, 12.

The scouts were able to hand out cookies to people waiting for treatment or working in the hospital all across the campus. The remainder of the cookies will be stored so veterans can enjoy them throughout the year. Other packages will be sent to different VA locations across Colorado.

“It made me feel really good and I know they really felt appreciative of us noticing them and giving back,” said Bacon.