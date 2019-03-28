DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s City Attorney has issued a cease and desist letter to former City Auditor Dennis Gallagher after Gallagher emailed more than 8,600 city workers this past Sunday on city email systems urging them to reject Mayor Michael Hancock and vote for challenger Jamie Giellis in the upcoming Mayoral election.

The emailed letter from Gallagher and former Deputy Manager of Public Works Dennis Royer said under the Hancock administration, Denver had turned into a “consultants dream” and that the former employees were “Deeply saddened by what has happened over the last few years.” The two-page letter obtained earlier this week by CBS4 hammered the Hancock administration for what was termed “pay-to-play” relationships with consultants.

“Its an inside game and the only winners are the insiders,” reads the Gallagher letter.

It’s unclear how Gallagher and Royer obtained thousands of city workers’ email addresses. Gallagher did not immediately respond to a phone message or emails from CBS4.

The city characterized the Gallagher letter as “unauthorized email” and fired back in a letter to Gallagher dated Wednesday, which was authored by Rob Nespor with the Denver’s City Attorney’s office.

Nespor wrote that City rules forbid city employees from engaging in political activities during work hours: “You are putting our city employees in the position of inadvertently, through no fault of their own, violating city rules by reviewing political communications while on the job.”

He said that city workers who forward the Gallagher email could theoretically be in violation of city personnel rules and subject to discipline. Nespor called what Gallagher did an “inappropriate drain on city resources” and asked Gallagher to cease and desist from further use of city emails for campaign purposes.

Gallagher served three terms as Denver Auditor before leaving office in 2015. He has also served as a Denver city council member and state senator and state representative.