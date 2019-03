ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders. Marshall’s deal is worth up to $4.1 million.

Denver!! It’s been a beautiful 6 years. A lot of ups, and downs. But more importantly, we brought a championship to the city! I’ll always Love Denver it’s where I received my… https://t.co/UJFyQsf4T7 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) March 28, 2019

Marshall played six season in Denver and was a key player in the Broncos Super Bowl 50 season.

Let’s goooo 😤😤😤 @ Oakland Raiders Headquarters https://t.co/ZkeMqvR5Sc — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) March 28, 2019

He played in 11 games last season and recorded 42 tackles.