DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Sheriff’s deputy is accused of forging military order to get paid time off. Now, he’s on investigative leave from the department.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office charged Matthew Pemberton, 25, with submitting forged military orders. They say the orders claimed he was attending U.S. Army training and would not be able to report for duty at the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

The orders stated the training lasted for a year starting in December of 2017. A staff member noticed irregular font on the orders which was followed by a personnel complaint. Those incidents lead to an internal investigation.

Prosecutors say Pemberton cost the City and County of Denver more than $20,000 in pay and overtime pay for other deputies.

He was arrested Tuesday but is now out on bond.