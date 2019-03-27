  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Gail Riddell

DENVER (CBS4) – As Women’s History Month ends, the Denver Police Department is honoring one of their own. Det. Gail Riddell was one of the first females to hit the streets here in Denver when it was allowed in 1972.

Gail Riddell (credit: Denver Police Museum)

“She had a fiery personality, and I don’t know she might have been working as a waitress or at a makeup counter when she got into some debate when a guy friend said women wouldn’t succeed in law enforcement, and so she joined the police academy on a dare basically,” Riddell’s daughter, Molly, said.

Molly Riddell (credit: CBS)

That dare would lead to a 30-year career with the Denver Police Department.

“She was really naturally good at it,” she said.

Riddell signed on as a police officer in 1969, only the second class of recruits to include women.

(credit: Denver Police Museum)

“Some of their initial uniforms were just skirts and really impractical,” Molly laughed.

(credit: Denver Police Museum)

Her mother’s ability to connect with people meant criminals often opened up about the how and why behind their crimes, making Riddell an expert in theft prevention. She would quickly climb the ranks to detective.

“We would be out shopping in public at a mall or something, and we would be approached by someone that seemed to be an old friend. They would hug and then they would tell me ‘Oh your mom is so smart, such a class act. I really respect her. She’s a great lady,’ and I would find out later it was someone she arrested multiple times,” Molly said.

Gail Riddell (credit: Denver Police Museum)

Lt. Michelle Folmar says she knew the name Riddell long before she met Gail. For her and other female officers Det. Riddell was more than a trailblazer.

“She was really a ground-breaker. There wasn’t a trail then,” she said.

Folmar says thanks to women like Riddell every officer is on even ground.

“It’s become a family and so there is no patrol woman on the badge or patrol man on the badge, it’s officer,” she said.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s