ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped custody while on a work crew. They say Cody Harris, 27, was working in Adams County.

He apparently left the crews at around 12:55 p.m., but details on whether he disappeared today or not have not been confirmed.

Harris is described as a white man, 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 215 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was detained for traffic violations including vehicular eluding. He was not scheduled to be released until Dec. 2024. His next parole hearing was scheduled for April of next year.

Call police if you see him.