



– One person at Metro State University of Denver has been diagnosed with infectious tuberculosis. That has caused some concerns about TB on the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver.

According to MSU, the person who has been diagnosed is receiving care and is no longer on campus. Students and faculty are urged to check their email and voice mail to ensure they are not one of the individuals recommended for testing.

Last month, there was a TB scare at Aurora Hills Middle School. Health officials said it wasn’t a TB outbreak and some students and staff were tested.