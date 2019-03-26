



– Residents will have their chance to voice noise concerns at a hearing on potential fines for noise violations allegedly committed by American Airlines at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.

The Aspen Daily reports the curfew violations, logged at the end of December and beginning of January, involved American Airlines flights to Los Angeles that occurred after the airport’s 10:30 p.m. departure curfew.

The curfew for arrivals is 11:00 p.m.

Flights into or out of the airport cannot resume until 7:00 a.m.