By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Airport, American Airlines, Aspen-Pitkin County Regional Airport, Pitkin County


ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents will have their chance to voice noise concerns at a hearing on potential fines for noise violations allegedly committed by American Airlines at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.

The Aspen Daily reports the curfew violations, logged at the end of December and beginning of January, involved American Airlines flights to Los Angeles that occurred after the airport’s 10:30 p.m. departure curfew.

The curfew for arrivals is 11:00 p.m.

Flights into or out of the airport cannot resume until 7:00 a.m.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s