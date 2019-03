DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are making progress on clearing what was left behind from a big avalanche.

Part of the tracks of the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad were covered in snow last week. Crews from Bond Construction have been working to clear the tracks, and it’s taken several days to make progress.

Crews say the warmer temperatures have actually delayed their work because of dangers the snow will slide again.