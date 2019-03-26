(CBS4) – A University of Colorado professor was in Alabama on Tuesday to help usher the United States into its next era of space travel.

Astrophysicist Jack Burns was one of several aerospace leaders to personally address Vice President Mike Pence and the rest of the National Space Council.

Burns said the United States has to go “all in” to get astronauts back to the moon.

“To succeed, we must change our tolerance for risk. Not just the agency, also congress and the American public… failure is not a fault, but rather and opportunity to learn and improve,” Burns said.

The vice president like what he heard. He tasked NASA with getting those boots back on the moon in the next five years.