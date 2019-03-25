ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Sarah Porter, a Spanish teacher at Arapahoe High School, has been arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. She has been placed on leave.

Porter, 24, is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old student. She was arrested on March 22 on charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of children/pornography/obscene material.

She has been teaching Spanish at Arapahoe High School since August 2018. Porter also worked at the school as an assistant volleyball coach and assistant track coach.

Littleton Public Schools placed Porter on administrative leave on March 21 and according to the school district, will not return to Arapahoe High School or to Littleton Public Schools.

Counselors will be at the school after spring break to help students cope with the allegations and charges.

The school district says that the administration was made aware of the allegations through Safe2Tell.

Investigators ask if you have information related to this case, to please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at (720) 874-4020.