



Piles of snow and debris from avalanches might delay the reopening of Independence Pass this summer. Highway 82 is mostly open until Green Mountain where the road is unpassable.

The executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation told the Aspen Times she didn’t think the rocks and tree trunks mixed in with the snow would pose a major problem for crews.

The Colorado Department of Transportation typically starts working on the pass in April and gets it reopened by Memorial Day weekend.

Because of the busier-than-normal avalanche season, crews haven’t been able to gauge how bad Highway 82 is. Officials say the Ride for the Pass fundraiser should be unaffected.

