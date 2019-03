DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado schools must teach new mothers about the Safe Haven Law.

The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to hand over a newborn to an employee at a fire station or hospital with no questions asked.

Senate Bill 19-25 was brought up as a push to inform students in an effort to protect newborns. The governor signed the bill into law Monday. A main advocate for the bill was 16-year-old Halle Burke. She was one of Colorado’s first Safe Haven babies.