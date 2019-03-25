  • CBS4On Air

Alexander Hudspeth, David Claussen, Evergreen News, Jefferson County


EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Evergreen has been found not guilty of shooting and killing a man living in his home. David Claussen was arrested in May of 2018.

Jefferson County deputies found Claussen’s tenant — 33-year-old Alexander Hudspeth — lying dead in the driveway of Claussen’s home.

The two reportedly got into an argument over Hudspeth continuing to live at the home. A jury decided Claussen wasn’t at fault.

