Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Evergreen has been found not guilty of shooting and killing a man living in his home. David Claussen was arrested in May of 2018.
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Evergreen has been found not guilty of shooting and killing a man living in his home. David Claussen was arrested in May of 2018.
Jefferson County deputies found Claussen’s tenant — 33-year-old Alexander Hudspeth — lying dead in the driveway of Claussen’s home.
The two reportedly got into an argument over Hudspeth continuing to live at the home. A jury decided Claussen wasn’t at fault.