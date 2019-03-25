DENVER (CBS4) – Forget about spring. It will feel like summer later this this week with highs temperatures soaring into the 70s for the first since just before Halloween last year.

After a weekend that included much cooler than normal temperatures on Saturday and near normal highs on Sunday, there won’t be a dramatic difference on Monday. Highs temperatures will be mainly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees along the urban corridor. But then a huge warmup will start Tuesday as a large ridge of high pressure moves directly over Colorado allowing warm air from Arizona and New Mexico to move into Colorado.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Some locations in southern Colorado will be well into the 80s and locations such a La Junta could come close to 90 degrees! The record for Wednesday in Denver is 78° set on March 27, 1988.

The summer-like weather will abruptly end at the end of the week with temperatures falling back into the 40s along the Front Range with cold rain possibly changing to snow for elevations as low as 5,500 feet. We’ll keep you posted!