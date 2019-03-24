DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets joined the NBA before the 1976-1977 season. That was the advent of the ABA-NBA Merger. Since that time, the organization has compiled numerous milestones. The team’s latest achievement occurred without the players touching the court.

Last night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks. With that defeat, the Nuggets claimed sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. The Nugs haven’t earned this accomplishment this late in a season since St. Patrick’s Day 1977.

According to Basketball Reference, on March 17, 1977, the Nuggets’ record was 43-26. They held a half game Western Conference lead on the Los Angeles Lakers.

As a result of a loss to the New York Knicks that night, the Nuggets would fall into a tie with the Lakers. Denver would ultimately win the Midwest Division and finish second overall in the Conference.

The current Nuggets have 11 games remaining in the season. They play this afternoon against ABA foe Indiana Pacers.