Boyd Lake, Loveland News, Plane Crash

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders rushed to an area near Boyd Lake in Loveland for a single-engine plane crash. The lake is several miles away from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, however it is not known whether the aircraft departed from that airport.

The plane clipped a power line causing it to flip and land on its roof. Rural Electric Association officials tell CBS4 the lines were not active.

A small fire then started but was extinguished.

Airport officials say there were no fatalities, but three people were taken to the hospital.

The plane was reportedly flying southwest and landed perpendicular to the runway. Details about whether the pilot filed a flight plan have not been confirmed.

