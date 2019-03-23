LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders rushed to an area near Boyd Lake in Loveland for a single-engine plane crash. The lake is several miles away from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, however it is not known whether the aircraft departed from that airport.

The plane clipped a power line causing it to flip and land on its roof. Rural Electric Association officials tell CBS4 the lines were not active.

A small fire then started but was extinguished.

Airport officials say there were no fatalities, but three people were taken to the hospital.

Plane crash w of Cty Rd 30 and Boyd. First responders have already taken the 3 passengers to the hospital, no fatalities — FNL (@FlyNoCO) March 23, 2019

The plane was reportedly flying southwest and landed perpendicular to the runway. Details about whether the pilot filed a flight plan have not been confirmed.