LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a man died after a truck hit him in the crosswalk at Colfax Avenue and Carr Street. The crash happened Friday night at 10:20 p.m.

Witnesses tell investigators they saw white Toyota truck with an extended cab hit the man and continue heading east on Colfax.

Investigators say the truck will have front end damage on the passenger side.

Officers responded to the crash and tried to save the man’s life, but the victim died at the scene. Details about the victim have not been released.

Call police if you know more about the suspect vehicle or the driver.