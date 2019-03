DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Climate Center and the National Weather Service in Pueblo have confirmed the 96 mph wind gust recorded at the Colorado Springs airport during the bomb cyclone was accurate. The gust hit at 1:04 p.m. on March 13 during the height of the historic blizzard.

Officials believe that wind gusts may have been higher east of the airport over the open terrain of eastern El Paso County, but there are no weather stations in the vicinity.

The previous record wind gust in Colorado Springs was 78 mph which was recorded in 1999 and again in 2017. Wind gust records date back to 1973 for the city.