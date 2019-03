BRECKENRIGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilizing a mother moose and her calf in Summit County.

The two moose were spotted on trails in Breckenridge yesterday. Officers worried hikers would bother the animals, so they tranquilized the moose. Parks and Wildlife says the moose will be relocated to a remote area deep in the woods.

CPW says the snow is so deep the moose are taking advantage of trails clear of snow to find food.