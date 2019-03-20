Filed Under:Broomfield Police, Girl Scouts, Hometown Heroes

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Broomfield got a tasty treat to enjoy thanks to some Girl Scouts. The Daisy troop delivered more than 50 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the police station on Tuesday.

(credit: Broomfield Police)

The troop picked the police department as their Hometown Heroes project. Each troop chooses an organization or charity to deliver cookies as part of their community service dedication.

(credit: Broomfield Police)

Customers who buy cookies from Girl Scouts have the option to donate money or cookies to each troop’s Hometown Heroes choice. Each troop chooses a different organization in their community to show their appreciation.

(credit: Broomfield Police)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s