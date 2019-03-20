BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Broomfield got a tasty treat to enjoy thanks to some Girl Scouts. The Daisy troop delivered more than 50 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the police station on Tuesday.

The troop picked the police department as their Hometown Heroes project. Each troop chooses an organization or charity to deliver cookies as part of their community service dedication.

Customers who buy cookies from Girl Scouts have the option to donate money or cookies to each troop’s Hometown Heroes choice. Each troop chooses a different organization in their community to show their appreciation.