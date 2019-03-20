  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Breckenridge News, Breckenridge Police, Breckenridge Ski Resort, ski theft, thomas yacko

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – After identifying a suspect in a string of ski and snowboard thefts in Breckenridge, officers make an arrest.

Thomas Yacko (credit: CBS)

Police reported an increase of thefts at the beginning of February. After identifying a suspect, police served a search warrant on Wednesday. Thomas Yacko, 32, is facing felony theft charges. Police say the early estimated value of everything stolen ranges between $5,000 and $10,000.

Anyone believing they may be a victim of Yacko’s thefts is asked to contact the Breckenridge Police Department.

