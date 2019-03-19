DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is considering getting rid of the so-called “tampon tax.” The first reading of the bill passed on Monday night.

The tax elimination would affect feminine hygiene products such as tampons or menstrual pads.

Although the sales tax may be eliminated, the female hygiene products will still be subject to state, RTD, and Cultural Facility taxes.

Advocates say the taxes unduly affect women, especially low-income women. The final reading is set for March 26.