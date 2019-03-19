DENVER (CBS4) – Riding an electric scooter in Denver can be convenient, but it can also be dangerous. Henry Bromelkamp is in intensive care at Denver Health Medical Center after he crashed on the scooter he was riding March 10.

His husband Jeff Nelson says Henry was going to meet a friend for lunch. Jeff and Henry are from Minneapolis.

“To get from his hotel to the lunch place, he was riding one of electric scooters you can rent,” he told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger.

It was near the Denver Art Museum where the accident occurred.

“Henry fell and suffered a skull fracture diagnosed with traumatic brain injury,” Nelson said.

He was rushed to Denver Health where he has been unconscious eight days now. Dr. Eric Lavonas is one of the doctors who has treated him.

“Scooters go about 15 mph. I can’t run 15 mph, but imagine running as fast as you can head first into a brick wall and you get some idea of what a scooter crash does to your brain,” he said.

It’s not clear which company Henry had rented out the scooter, but Denver does not mandate helmets. Policies vary between companies.

Lime scooters indicate helmets are required, but do not come with one. Henry was not wearing a helmet according to Nelson.

“He has suffered what’s been described to me as permanent injuries. He will not be same person again if he survives this.”