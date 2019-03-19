



– Firefighters in Aurora came to the rescue on Sunday when a pot-bellied pig got stuck inside the crawl space of a house. Zeke is a 300 pound pig who only sustained minor scratches and injuries when he was pulled out to safety from a window well.

Firefighters from Aurora Fire-Rescue Engine Co. 1, Rescue Co. 1 and Battalion No. 1 initially were called to the home on the 800 block of North Geneva Street on a report of a water leak. When they got there it turned out Zeke had somehow gotten into the crawl space and wouldn’t or couldn’t come out.

The team tried to use snacks to get him to the crawl space entrance. Dog food didn’t work, and after several tries they moved to using blueberry pie which was provided by the homeowner. Zeke couldn’t resist that. He came out of the entrance located inside the window well and they blocked him from getting back in by sliding in a cornhole board.

The firefighters were then able to get him up out of the window well and back onto safe ground.

The firefighters posed for a photo with Zeke and wrote on Facebook “Great job for Aurora’s Bravest always going above and beyond to save all lives!”

