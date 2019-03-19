  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been found guilty of attempted murder for shooting at a Denver police officer. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced the jury’s verdict against 24-year-old Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez on Tuesday.

Mauricio Venzor Gonzales (credit: Denver Police)

The charges stem from a November 2017 traffic stop. After the driver crashed, Venzor-Gonzalez ran from the passenger seat and fired a gun several times at a police officer following him.

The officer fired back but Venzor-Gonzalez escaped despite being hit. The officer was not shot.

Police arrested Venzor-Gonzalez three days later at a suburban Denver home.

(credit: CBS)

Months after his arrest, Venzor-Gonzalez escaped from Denver sheriff’s deputies as they brought him to a hospital for a medical appointment.

Venzor-Gonzalez was on the run for five months before being re-arrested. A trial is planned for July in those charges.

