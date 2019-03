FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University is naming its first female president. The university named Joyce McConnell at the finalist for the position.

It took five months to interview candidates and CSU chose McConnell. She is currently the provost at West Virginia University. Pending approval from CSU’s board, she will start July 1.

That’s when current president Tony Frank will transition into his new role as chancellor of the CSU system.