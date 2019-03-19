DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver joins more than 1,000 other universities and colleges allowing prospective students to not list their SAT or ACT scores on their application. The concern is the tests favor wealthier students who can afford tutoring and prep tests.

“If you peel the onion back with test score performance, usually what a high test score is showing, is less on your academic preparedness and ability and more on the degree attainment of your parents and the family income,” said Todd Rinehart, DU’s Vice Chancellor for Enrollment.

He says he’d rather see how potential students perform over the course of their high school career rather than one Saturday of testing.

“A test-optional admission process aligns with our strategic plan, DU IMPACT 2025, by removing barriers for those who may lack standardized test-prep resources but who are exceptional students,” said University of Denver Chancellor Rebecca Chopp in a news release.

The university will use grades, trends in grades and the rigor of high school curriculum to decide who will be admitted.

The change will affect students planning on attending DU in the fall of 2020 and future students.

Other universities implementing the same changes include the University of Chicago and American University.