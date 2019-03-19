



Kilgore Books

– Looking to check out the best used bookstores around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top used bookstores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret card catalog to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for used bookstores.

Topping the list is Kilgore Books. Located at 624 E. 13th Ave. in Capitol Hill, the bookstore and used bookstore, which offers comic books and more, is the highest rated used bookstore in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

Printed Page Bookshop

Next head to the Platt Park neighborhood and the Printed Page Bookshop, situated at 1416 S. Broadway. With five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore and used bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.

H & E Used Furniture

Virginia Village’s H & E Used Furniture, located at 6443 E. Evans Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the used bookstore and used, vintage and consignment spot, which offers antiques and more, 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

Shining Lotus Metaphysical Bookstore

Shining Lotus Metaphysical Bookstore, a bookstore, spiritual shop and used bookstore in the University Park neighborhood, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2553 S. Colorado Blvd., Unit 104 to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.