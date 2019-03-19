



– The juvenile shot in Aurora on Monday did not survive. Police have not arrested a suspect and are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward.

Officers rushed to the Sable Technological Center located at 562 Sable Boulevard just before noon on Monday. When they arrived they found a juvenile male lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died. That victim has not been identified.

Police ask anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this homicide to please call Aurora Police Agent Miller at 303-739-6117. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).