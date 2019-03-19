COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman who just lost her mother suffered a second devastating loss when thieves broke into her car and stole an urn. Now the search is on for the suspects.

Pauline Dillard says the urn was in the backseat of her car when it was parked in Colorado Springs.

Pauline’s mother, Elaine Livings, had picked out the urn in 2002. She wanted it added to the family mausoleum in Michigan after she passed.

“We can’t replace it, we are not going to be able to find that. I can’t just go to some cremation store and buy an urn. It’s not going to be the same because it was not a cremation urn, it was one she picked out special for herself,” said Pauline.

The family just wants it back, no questions asked.