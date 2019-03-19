  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman who just lost her mother suffered a second devastating loss when thieves broke into her car and stole an urn. Now the search is on for the suspects.

(credit: CBS)

Pauline Dillard says the urn was in the backseat of her car when it was parked in Colorado Springs.

(credit: CBS)

Pauline’s mother, Elaine Livings, had picked out the urn in 2002. She wanted it added to the family mausoleum in Michigan after she passed.

(credit: CBS)

“We can’t replace it, we are not going to be able to find that. I can’t just go to some cremation store and buy an urn. It’s not going to be the same because it was not a cremation urn, it was one she picked out special for herself,” said Pauline.

(credit: CBS)

The family just wants it back, no questions asked.

