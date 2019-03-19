



New details were revealed in the tragic death of a 7-year-old boy in Denver on Monday. Caden McWilliams’ body was found encased in cement in a storage unit in December.

His mother, Elisha Pankey, is accused of his death.

An arrest affidavit states Pankey and her husband, Leland Pankey, put Caden in an animal crate in July of 2018 and covered it with blankets. The boy cried saying he was hot and thirsty, but neither tended to him.

According to a woman who spent time in jail with Elisha, the boy’s mother then woke up the next morning to find the boy dead inside the crate. The couple then took the crate, with Caden inside, and bought industrial strength trash bags and concrete mix.

Elisha and Leland then drove to the storage unit and covered the crate with Caden’s body inside with concrete, documents state.

Detectives say they found water bottles and concrete mix dust on the floor. When investigating, two cadaver dogs alerted to the crate.

Earlier this month, a report by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner stated the body was malnourished and had numerous injuries to the “head, trunk and extremities.” It also stated the body may have also suffered from asphyxia and dehydration. Experts say the body tested positive for methamphetamine.

The arrest affidavit details previous abuse between Elisha and Leland Pankey. In one instance, Elisha says Leland nearly killed her sometime before Halloween.

She then called police to report the incident on Dec. 17, 2018. She told them Leland moved to another room at the hotel they were staying at with the children on Nov. 27, 2018.

After about 10 days of investigation, police arrested Leland and later arrested Elisha.

A preliminary hearing for Elisha is scheduled for April 2.