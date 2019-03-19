BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Brighton Recreation Center is trying something new when it comes to fitness. They’re offering a first-of-its-kind bilingual cycling class for everyone to enjoy.

“This guy really pushes us to do stuff I haven’t really ever done,” Rodrigo Martinez said.

Martinez never considered signing up for a spin class until he found the right instructor.

“One more gear, One more gear, muy bien,” shouted Randy Duque during his Tuesday night class.

Duque is an internationally-certified spin instructor and former pro cyclist from Venezuela. With his home country in political turmoil, he came to Colorado with his family two years ago.

Now, he’s teaching one of the only bilingual cycling classes in Brighton and the surrounding area.

Lilil Trevizo is the fitness coordinator for the rec center.

“We have noticed that our Spanish demographic has been largely increasing. We wanted them to feel less intimidated,” she said.

In just two classes, Trevizo says Duque is bringing people together.

“He was able to connect with his first class with participants who don’t know the Spanish language, and they were hooting and hollering the whole class,” Trevizo said.

Using both Spanish and English instructions throughout the workout has opened the door for a more diverse class.

“Uno mas, one more” Duque shouted.

A class Martinez says everyone can enjoy.

“Just like any other thing, there are situations where language is the main barrier,” he said.

In this room, that barrier no longer exists. Whether you speak English or Spanish or both in Duque’s room fitness seems to be the universal language.

The bilingual class is held every Tuesday night at the Brighton Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m.