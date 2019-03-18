



Some state lawmakers say trying to change a child from being homosexual to heterosexual is child abuse. Lawmakers introduced a bill that would bar licenses mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.

The procedure aims to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of anyone under the age of 18 in Colorado.

“This is the year Colorado sends a message to Colorado LGBTQ youth they were born perfect and should be affirmed for exactly who they are,” said Daniel Ramos, a spokesman for One Colorado.

The bill passed the House of Representatives and is now being debated in a Senate committee.

The bill has failed the last four years in the state legislature, but with democrats in control this year, it is expected to pass.

In January, Denver city councilors voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy for minors.