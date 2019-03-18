  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Longmont, Missing Mom, Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Monday marks one year since Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen. Her family says not knowing what happened to her has been very hard.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS)

Rita was last seen near a downtown Longmont bar at 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018. Investigators have named Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. as a suspect in the 34-year-old’s disappearance. He has been arrested and is facing charges for a separate rape case. He has not been charged in Rita’s disappearance.

Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. (credit: City Of Longmont)

Longmont police say they are still actively investigating Rita’s disappearance case.

