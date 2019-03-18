  • CBS4On Air

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– The drive along Interstate 70 may take a little longer on Monday because crews are trying to fix the pothole problem. Colorado Department of Transportation crews are working to fill those holes.

(credit: CDOT)

CDOT crews were working on I-70 at the Silverthorne exit on Monday. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed on the bridge crossing Highway 6. Traffic was detoured over Loveland Pass.

(credit: CDOT)

The potholes have been blamed for tire damage for weeks. Now, those potholes should be fixed soon.

