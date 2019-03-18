SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– The drive along Interstate 70 may take a little longer on Monday because crews are trying to fix the pothole problem. Colorado Department of Transportation crews are working to fill those holes.

CDOT crews were working on I-70 at the Silverthorne exit on Monday. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed on the bridge crossing Highway 6. Traffic was detoured over Loveland Pass.

The potholes have been blamed for tire damage for weeks. Now, those potholes should be fixed soon.