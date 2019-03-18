  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Some people are eager to get out of Denver. Moneywise.com ranks the Mile High City 5th in cities where people are eager to leave. That’s because real estate brokerage Redfin reports housing costs are “going into the stratosphere.”

Copter4 view of Denver at daybreak on Monday (credit: CBS)

“Homes are selling for an average $370,000, and even at those levels they’re on the market an average of just 25 days,” Moneywise reports.

Denver homeowners who want to sell often consider moving to Seattle. That’s in part because Washington state does not have income tax.

The other top cities where people want to get out of town include San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

