



The City of Denver is looking to sell a prime piece of real estate, but it won’t become homes to a high rise or apartments. An old church at 44th Avenue and Lincoln in Globeville has been in the city’s portfolio for years, now city officials are hoping they can find a partner to bring the site back to life for the community.

“What we’re looking for is the highest value in community benefit for area residents,” said Derek Woodbury with the City’s Economic Development and Opportunity Office.

There are requirements that a group or nonprofit would need to meet in order to be the right fit for the city.

“Not only can they get this property going, but get it going for 10 years or more,” Woodbury said.

Nearby residents are hoping something can fill the void.

“My grandmother used to come here and do little classes that they had, it was kind of cool,” said Dan Acosta who has lived in Globeville his whole life. “They haven’t even put money into upkeep of the inner structure. Slowly, it’s deteriorated and now nobody wants to buy it for the simple fact it’s deteriorated so bad. You have bricks falling off the chimney.”

The city knows that repair costs could reach seven figures, but it could be a newly discovered treasure in the right setting. It tried to find a suitor in 2011, but coming out of the great recession a matching partner couldn’t be found.

“Obviously we’re in much different times since back then. Since that time there’s been a lot of change in our neighborhoods a lot more of a ripe opportunity for investment,” Woodbury said.