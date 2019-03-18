



– A stand-up comedy king and a late night TV veteran are teaming up for a night of humor at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will perform on Aug. 9 at the legendary Denver venue.

Live Nation Colorado announced the show on Twitter late Monday morning, stating that it will be a one-night only event.

Chappelle (who starred in “Chappelle Show”) and Stewart (former host of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”) have performed together multiple times. Last fall they spoke on CNN about comedy and politics, with Chappelle joking that one reason why people probably didn’t riot after President Donald Trump was elected was because there are too much good television programs to watch.

Fans attending the show will be asked to keep their phones locked up at all times. The process has been in place at Chappelle performances for several years. He teamed up with Yondr, a company that created the pouches phones are locked in during shows. Guests can only unlock them when they step into a designated area equipped with small unlocking stations.

Get ticket information for the show at redrocksonline.com. Tickets go on sale on Friday.