SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – After his efforts to lift a ban on throwing snowballs made national headlines last December, Dane Best’s success story is set to take bookshelves across the nation next week. A book about Best, and Severance’s new law, will be sold through online retailers and soon-after at bookstores starting March 26.

“Snowballs For Severance,” written and illustrated by author Richie Frieman, takes readers through the process Dane lived in order to legalize snowball throwing. The book is more than 30 pages long, and also includes interactive pages for kids to color and reflect on.

“I don’t know anyone who has gotten a book written specifically about them,” Best told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

After airing on CBS4, Best’s story made national headlines. Soon after producers, authors and others reached out to the Best family asking to share the story. The Best’s selected Frieman to author the book and reached a mutual agreement to partner in the project.

“I found out about his story the same way everybody did. It was all over the world,” Frieman said.

Frieman, a best selling author, said the book would be a great way to encourage other kids to get involved in their community.

“Other kids can look up to Dane and say, ‘Wow, this is someone that really did something impressive. And, I think I can do this too,’” Frieman said.

Best and CBS4 were given an advanced look at the book before it was sold. Best and his family are depicted as cartoon-like characters. Best is shown in his iconic bowtie and spiky hair.

“It is a really cool book,” Best said.

Frieman said he would fly to Colorado to read the book to Best’s classmates on April 25. A release party was also scheduled for April 24 at “G5” in Severance.

“(My classmates are) going to be excited because a lot of them like to read a lot,” Best said. “Our librarian in our school, she wants me to sign the book.”

The Best family also selected a film producer to take the story to the screen. Brooke Best said many producers approached them. However, they ultimately selected Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment. They felt he had the best intentions, and wanted to make sure the story kept Dane’s best interest as a priority.

No matter where or how his story is shared, Dane said he hoped other children would learn from it.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can change a law. You have a voice in your town,” Best said.

“Snowballs for Severance” will be sold online first. The book will retail for under $15.

Best said his little brother plans to take on the next law. Currently, the family is in possession of an illegal guinea pig. His brother hopes to convince town council to expand pet laws to allow more than just dogs and cats.