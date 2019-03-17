  • CBS4On Air

OXFORD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Colorado man shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself. The Cortez Journal reports that authorities went to the house east of Oxford around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after gunshots were reported.

La Plata County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Burke says officers used a tactical robot to search the house before entering. He says officers found a handgun.

La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith identified the woman as 63-year-old Gloria Casias and said she was shot multiple times. The coroner identified the shooter as 57-year-old Edward Ogden.

Burke says authorities with the sheriff’s office spoke to the couple earlier in the weekend after Ogden reported that a member of Casias’ family had assaulted him. Burke says there was not enough evidence to pursue a criminal charge.

