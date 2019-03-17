Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An up-and-down season for the CU Buffaloes is continuing. Colorado is a 4th seed in the National Invitational Tournament. Their opening round NIT matchup against Dayton will take place on Tuesday.
The tipoff will be at 9 p.m. and it will take place at the CU Events Center.
The Buffaloes tweeted that this is the men’s basketball team’s 26th all time postseason appointment and the eighth under Coach Tad Boyle.
The Buffaloes lost to Washington in the semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night.