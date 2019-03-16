DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s 57th annual St. Patrick’s Day stepped off in LoDo Saturday morning. Among the floats and participants was a special group of teenagers.

“We’re going to be marching in the St. Patrick’s Day parade with our drum line,” said Calvin Conger, a junior at Denver Academy.

The private school specializes in diverse learners. Many of their students have been diagnosed with ADD/ADHD or dyslexia.

“Having ADHD and stuff, we have a hard time focusing, but it seems like in drum line since we’re always moving and doing something in that class and drumming, it’s something that we are able to focus on really well,” said Calvin.

This is his third year participating in the parade.

“It’s kind of like a really good way to spend some time with some good friends, get to know some cool songs,” said fellow percussionist Casey Zickerman who is also junior.

Casey says music and this group of percussionists have changed his life.

“Definitely turned my life around for the better for sure,” he said.

“It’s a really good group of friends and we all have fun sharing the experience of marching in the parade together,” said Calvin.

Friends playing together, marching together and helping everyone celebrate together.