DENVER (CBS4) – The State Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee passed the so-called Red Flag Bill. It is now moving to the Appropriations Committee for consideration.

The bill would allow law enforcement to petition a court for a temporary “extreme risk protection order” if they believe someone poses a significant risk to themselves or others by owning a gun.

The gun owner would get a hearing and court appointed attorney within two weeks after the guns are seized.

The weapon(s) could be held for up to 364 days.