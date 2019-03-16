  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:March Blizzard, Power Outage, Xcel Energy


DENVER (CBS4) – More than 72 hours after the bomb cyclone hit Colorado, Xcel Energy says they finally restored every customer’s power. More than 400,000 customers were affected by the storm.

(credit: CBS)

At the time of the blizzard, Xcel said there were about 2,500 outages in the state, and restoration would be a “multi-day recovery effort.”

(credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: March Blizzard 2019

Severe wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines causing significant problems. Hundreds of out-of-state utility workers helped Colorado crews get the power restored.

