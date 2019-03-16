



More than 72 hours after the bomb cyclone hit Colorado, Xcel Energy says they finally restored every customer’s power. More than 400,000 customers were affected by the storm.

At the time of the blizzard, Xcel said there were about 2,500 outages in the state, and restoration would be a “multi-day recovery effort.”

Severe wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines causing significant problems. Hundreds of out-of-state utility workers helped Colorado crews get the power restored.