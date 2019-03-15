



(CBS) Don’t forget to wear your green this weekend! St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off Saturday in lower downtown. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a Denver tradition. Enjoy celebrations of Celtic culture with the whole family. It kicks off near 19th and Wynkoop at 9:30 a.m.

Colorado’s largest rummage sale returns to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this weekend. Explore the Beautiful Junk Sale. With 10,000 square feet of collectibles, jewelry, and décor, there’s something for everyone.

https://theactioncenterco.org/about-us/special-events/

If you’ve been wanting to catch “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Denver’s Buell Theatre, this weekend is your last chance! It’s a classic murder mystery that goes awry in this Sherlock Holmes meets Monty Python smash comedy. Tickets start at $35.

denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

Time is also running out to check out the Dior exhibit at the Denver Art Museum. “Dior: From Paris to the World” wraps up Sunday. Get wrapped up in the history and couture elegance of one of the iconic fashion houses in the world. Tickets are $28 for adults, and $5 for kids.

denverartmuseum.org/exhibitions/dior