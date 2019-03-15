BREAKING NEWSArvada police ask for help finding 2 missing people who went camping in mountains
By Andrea Flores


(CBS) Don’t forget to wear your green this weekend! St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off Saturday in lower downtown. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a Denver tradition. Enjoy celebrations of Celtic culture with the whole family. It kicks off near 19th and Wynkoop at 9:30 a.m.

A leprechaun heads up 17th Ave during the annual St. Patrick’s parade March 17, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado’s largest rummage sale returns to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this weekend. Explore the Beautiful Junk Sale. With 10,000 square feet of collectibles, jewelry, and décor, there’s something for everyone.
https://theactioncenterco.org/about-us/special-events/

If you’ve been wanting to catch “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Denver’s Buell Theatre, this weekend is your last chance! It’s a classic murder mystery that goes awry in this Sherlock Holmes meets Monty Python smash comedy. Tickets start at $35.
denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

Time is also running out to check out the Dior exhibit at the Denver Art Museum. “Dior: From Paris to the World” wraps up Sunday. Get wrapped up in the history and couture elegance of one of the iconic fashion houses in the world. Tickets are $28 for adults, and $5 for kids.
denverartmuseum.org/exhibitions/dior

Andrea Flores

