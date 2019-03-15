BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– What started as a suspected home invasion investigation quickly turned into a wildlife relocation incident. A moose broke into a home in Breckenridge and decided to take a nap in one of the bedrooms.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say a person who was a guest of a homeowner in Breckenridge heard the sound of breaking glass and thought a burglar was breaking in through a window. That resulted in a 911 call to police.

Turns out, it was a moose that broke in.

“It appeared that the moose had been walking around outside the house in deep snow when it fell into a window well, then crashed through the window into a basement bedroom,” said Elissa Slezak, district wildlife manager with CPW in a statement. “The call originally came in as a burglary, but once responding officers saw the moose, they called us in to take the lead. When we arrived, the moose was actually pretty calm and didn’t appear to be injured by the fall or the broken glass, so we immediately made a plan to remove her safely from the house.”

After getting a quick glimpse of how the humans live, this moose will now be relocated to prime moose habitat in Grand County. Window well covers are a great way to keep unexpected visitors away from (or out of) your home! Learn more at https://t.co/yA6zZOqP4R pic.twitter.com/EfIBPae4ew — CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) March 15, 2019

CPW officers tranquilized the moose and with the help of Breckenridge police, and the Red, White & Blue Fire District, moved the adult cow through a tight stairwell to get her upstairs and back outside. The moose was released into the wild in Grand County.

“Aside from the broken window, a few minor cuts and the initial shock to the homeowners, this situation went about as well as it could have,” Slezak said in a statement. “Both the people inside the house and the moose made it out without any major injuries.”